The Imo State Police Command has said that it repelled attack on the Njaba police station by hoodlums suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network.

This was made known through a release made available to LEADERSHIP, which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam.

According to the PPRO, the feat was sequel to the modified and robust strategies emplaced by the command under the watch of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, to checkmate all criminals activities within the state especially attacks on police station.

He stressed that the strategies yielded results, “when on 01/03/ 2022 at about 0140 hours, gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network came in their numbers threw Improvised Explosive Devices ( IEDs) and shooting sporadically, attempting to gain entrance into the station but were repelled by the ever gallant Divisional Police Officer and his men supported by some of the Command’s Tactical Teams.”

The Imo Police spokesman indicated that police operatives of the division who positioned themselves strategically and professionally, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and in the process they were suppressed, having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds.

“They retreated, running towards Njaba bridge in a Sienna vehicle and were given a hot chase by the police operatives.

“Unfortunately for them, the hoodlums ran into a detachment of the Army at Njaba Bridge, who engaged them in another gun battle. During the exchange of gun fire, the hoodlums suffered huge casualty which made them scampered for safely running into the bush abandoning their operational vehicle.

“Consequently, an aggressive combing of the bush/manhunt for the hoodlums is ongoing to recover more arms and to arrest the fleeing suspects since they cannot move far because of the blood stains trails seen in the vehicle and on the ground in the bushes.

“However, at the scene, one pump action gun, abandoned by one of the injured hoodlums was recovered and the Sienna vehicle used and abandoned was towed to the station for further investigation.

“Meanwhile, in the course of the attack, due to the gallantry/professionalism exhibited by the police operatives, no life was lost, no arms/ammunition was carted away and the building of the police station remained intact apart from the minor damage to the perimeter wall fence.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini commended the officers and men for their gallantry and urged them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law. He then,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police also commended Imolites for their support and collaboration, urging the residents to always give security agencies, especially the Police, credible and timely information and to report any person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community to the nearest police station for prompt action.