ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

The Katsina State police command has said a team from Operation Puff Adder alongside a group of vigilante members killed one bandit, recovered 20 cows, 100 sheep and rescued one Alhaji Sanusi Adamu, a kidnap victim from bandits.

SP Gambo Isah, the state command spokesman, who stated this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday, said they acted based on a distress call received that bandits riding motorcycles attacked Kwana-kodo village of Kankara local government area of the state and kidnapped a victim.

“The DPO Kankara Division led Operation Puff Adder and vigilante members to their possible exit route into the forest and blocked it. Fortunately, the bandits met their waterloo when they passed through the police ambush point and in the spur of the moment, the team engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, killed one of them and rescued the victim.

“In the course of scanning the scene, a corpse of the bandit and a motorcycle were recovered. It is believed that many of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds as investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The spokesman also said on Friday, at about 23:40 hours, the police also received a distress call that bandits attacked Abadau village in Batsari LGA of the state and rustled domestic animals.

“Subsequently, DPO Batsari led an Operation Puff Adder team and Sharan-Daji to Zamfarawa village, their possible exit route and laid ambush.

“Coincidentally, the hoodlums passed through the said route and engaged in a fierce gun duel with the police/military team, and they fled the scene, abandoning the rustled,” he said.