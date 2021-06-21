Operatives of the Benue State Police Command on Sunday neutralised 14 bandits, who attempted to attack a Police Station in Kastina-Ala local government area of the State

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the killing, said more 50 bandits, who attempted to invade the station in the early hours of Sunday to rescue their members, were repelled by officers of the Command.

She explained that the Police are currently carrying out series of operation in Katsina-Ala LGA geared towards a total clampdown on banditry in the area.

According to her, “On the 19th June, 2021 five bandits were arrested and detained at Kastina-Ala Police Division for investigation and prosecution

“However on the 20th June, 2021 at about 0130hrs more than fifty other gang members of the detainees mobilised and invaded the police station to rescue their counterparts.”

“But officers at the Division who were already on alert engaged them in a gun duel and were able to gun down Fourteen (14) of them.”

She further disclosed that several other bandits escaped with gunshot injuries, adding that operatives in the area are currently on the trail of suspects at large.

The PPRO advised residents of Kastina-Ala town to remain calm and availed the Police with every useful information about the bandits’ hideout for onward arrest and prosecution.