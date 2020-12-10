By Ejike Ejike |

Police operatives from Karshi division of the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigeria Police Force, have rescued a 10-year-old kidnap victim and also arrested the suspects linked to his kidnap along Angwan Boyi-Karshi axis.

The Police PRO, FCT command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, who confirmed the development, listed the suspects as Lalo Bode, 24; Dahiru Aliyu, 20, and Rabo Yusuf 20; all males who confessed to the crime and other criminal activities along the Karshi axis.

In another development, police operatives also arrested other suspected kidnappers operating along Kwaita-Kwali, Kuje, Bwari and Karshi axis.

The Police PRO said it was in continuation with the relentless efforts of the Police to rid the Federal Capital Territory of kidnappers’ activities.

She further explained that “Following credible intelligence, the suspects were arrested by Police operatives from the Command’s Anti-kidnapping Squad during coordinated raids on these areas.

“The suspects confessed to being involved in kidnapping activities, supply of logistics to kidnappers and cattle rustling,” she said.

The suspects are: Yau Tukur, 30; Bissalla Dallatu, 31; Danladi Sule, 29; Dikko Adamu, 30; Usman Abdullahi, 30; Mati Umaru, 30; Abubakar Usman, 55; and Abubakar Abdullahi, 25 year-old.

Exhibits recovered include one unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, cash sum of N340,000 and one Tecno phone.