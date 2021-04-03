By AZA MSUE |

Kaduna State government, on Saturday, disclosed that no fewer than 15 kidnapped citizens have been rescued by security operatives in the state.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he said the Kaduna State Police Command had reported the operational feedback to the State Government.

Aruwan explained that the rescue operations were successfully carried out in different locations in Chikun local government area of the state.

The statement said in the first operational feedback, three kidnapped women were rescued in Rijiya Uku area.

The statement said: “According to the report, the three women were kidnapped on November 18th 2020 when armed bandits attacked a village in a neighbouring state. Since then, the bandits moved the hostages around to evade security forces, eventually crossing into Chikun LGA.

“Following a tip-off on Thursday 1st April 2021 revealing that the hostages had been sighted, Police personnel mobilized to the area and engaged the bandits, forcing them to abandon their captives.”

The freed hostages are listed as: Ladi Nuhu,Laraba Yusuf, Justina Ayuba

In another operation, the Police rescued 12 persons who had been similarly abducted following an attack by armed bandits along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road”

The operatives on a routine patrol found the 12 persons in a Buruku forest and eventually rescued them while the criminals escaped.

“They are listed as Bashar Buhari, Surajo Attahiru, Hassan Adamu, Falalu Yusuf Sunusi Aminu, Shamsiya Sunusi, Adamu Sani, Suleiman Bahajetu, Salabi Mohammed, Unidentified toddler, Two unidentified males,” he added.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the report with thanks, and commended the Kaduna State Police Command under the leadership of CP Umar Musa Muri for a job well done.

The governor also conveyed his warm regards and best wishes to the rescued citizens.