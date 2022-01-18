Kaduna State Police Command said it has foiled kidnap attempt and rescued 16 victims and also recovered a stolen vehicle in Kaduna.

A statement issued by the police public relations officer (PPRO) ASP Muhammed Jalige and made available to LEADERSHIP in Kaduna said, “On the 16th January, 2022 the Kaduna Police Command through Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Buruku received information that some persons were sighted around Masallaci area along Birnin Gwari road who were suspected to be victims of kidnapping.”

He said on the strength of the report, the DPO immediately mobilised personnel on rescue mission to the area, adding that on sighting the advancing troops the hoodlums took to their heels leaving behind 16 victims whom the operatives successfully rescued.

He gave the names of the rescued victims as, Patience Markus, Mercy Musa, Gloria Sunday, Yunis Sunday, Peace Ayuba, Grace Sunday, Sarafina Sunday, Mechak Musa who are residents of Udawa village of Chikun LGA.

Other rescued victims are Musa Mudu, Joshua Mudu, Jummai Musa, Alfa Markus of Gadagi Baggi village of the same Chikun LGA while Abdulaziz Shola, Tanimu Muhammed, Mutari Idris and Sani Musa are from Lagos, Kano, Zamfara and Niger states respectively.

ASP Jalige said the success recorded by the command is not unconnected with the community participation and vigilance as well as prompt reportage to the security agencies and urged other communities to emulate the practice of reporting promptly suspected criminal activities in their areas.

In another development, he said the command had on the 16th January, 2022 acted on a report that a Toyota Corolla vehicle was seen packed in a seemingly suspicious manner at old tipper garage Mando Kaduna.

He said the police operatives of the command attached to Kawo Division immediately swung into action and recovered the vehicle with Registration No KSF 674 HD Maroon in colour to the station for further investigation and possible arrest of the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was snatched at gun point in Zaria metropolis while efforts is on to identify the rightful owner.