Police in Akwa Ibom State said they had rescued two babies stolen from their parents at gunpoint in the state.

One of the infants is aged one month and three weeks while the other is six months old.

The Akwa Ibom Police command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this during a news briefing in Uyo yesterday.

Macdon said at the time of rescue of the six-month-old the abductors had concluded plan to sell the baby for N400,000.

“Based on a tip-off, the operatives of anti-child theft ambushed and arrested four robbery/child stealing syndicate and rescued a six-month-old baby.

“They are: Emmanuel Effiong ‘M’; Ibanga Sunday ‘M’; Editi Effiong ‘f’; and Idorenyin Iron ‘f’ of Ikot Okubo, Ibesikpo Asutan.

“Investigation revealed that the syndicate used motor bike on Oct. 8, at about 9:00pm, masked their faces and invaded the house of Mr/Mrs Effiong Udo of Ikot Okubo Ibesikpo Asutan LGA at gunpoint.

“(They) beat the couple, inflicted injuries on them and abducted their six months old baby girl.

“Both Ibanga Sunday and Emmanuel Effiong are ex-convicts for robbery/Cultism.

“At the time of the rescue, arrangement had been concluded to sell the child for N400, 000.00,” Macdon said.

On the one month, six weeks old baby, Macdon said a 40-year-old suspect, Margaret Akpan, of Ekpene Ukim in Uruan LGA, went to the house of the mother’s victim, Mrs Blessing Ekwere.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the suspect pretended to be sick and thereafter sent the said Blessing, the mother of the baby, to buy drugs for her.

He added that the suspect ran away with her baby boy before the mother returned from where she went to buy the drugs for her.

Macdon said the commissioner of police, CP Andrew Amiengheme, remained committed to ensuring the state was safe and advised Akwa Ibom people to go about their normal businesses. (NAN)