Delta State Police command has rescued five sex slaves in Aragba, Otokutu in Ughelli South LGA of Delta State.

They are Happiness Johnson, 13years, Esther Godspower, 21years, Angel John, 22years, Miracle Bishop, 19years and Happiness Israel, 19years.

They were rescued at Fagoma Hotel located at the community where they are being as used as sex slaves and trafficked.

According to Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Ari Mohammed Ali, the Command received the disturbing information and raided the brothel where the girls were rescued.

“Investigations revealed that one Joy, surname unknown, now at large trafficked the underage girls from Rivers State, took them to Patani where they were forced into taking an oath before they were brought to Otu-Jeremi”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said one Edwin Etareri, the owner of the said brothel and his wife one Mrs Grace Etariri currently in custody harbored them.

“Ten other male suspects and 10 female suspected prostitutes were also arrested during the raid. Investigation is ongoing,” the Commissioner stated.