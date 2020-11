By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force said yesterday that it has successfully rescued nine of its officers who were kidnapped on November 8, 2020 between Kankara town and Sheme in Katsina State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officers were declared missing by the police after the night a commercial bus they were traveling in came under attack by heavily armed men, all dressed in military camouflage, suspected to be bandits.

The officers, all Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), were on their way to Gusau in Zamfara state from Maiduguri at the time of the incident.

Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba, who confirmed the story, said, “Two of the officers are currently receiving medical attention in a hospital, while the remaining seven are being debriefed.”

“Covert operation to locate and rescue the officers commenced immediately they were discovered missing en-route to their destination.

“The apparent delay in commenting on the unfortunate incident was a deliberate decision aimed at protecting the integrity and confidentiality of the rescue operation and the concomitant safety of the officers.

“It is also important to state that preliminary investigation has shown that the attack on the vehicle was an opportunistic crime as the officers were all traveling in mufti, unarmed and alongside other private citizens in the commercial vehicle.”

He also clarified that the total number of officers involved in the incident is nine and not 12 as previously reported in some sections of the media.

He said, “Follow-up investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, reassured Nigerians that the Force is working assiduously to ensure an improved safety and tactical presence of police personnel on our highways as the yuletide approaches.”