The police in Ebonyi State on Friday rescued a nine-month old female child who was abandoned at Ebonyi Riverside-Ezzillo community in Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State.

In a statement signed by the police spokesman, DSP Loverth Odah, the baby was sighted by a farmer who alerted the police attached to Ishielu.

DSP Odah noted that men of the division were able to rescue the baby and handed her over to the gender unit of the command.

The PPRO stated that the commissioner of police, CP Aliyu Garba, directed that the baby be given proper medical attention and taken to a government facility for custody and proper care.