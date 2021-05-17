Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command said ihave rescued another one-month-old baby abandoned at a filling station

The police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement he made available to journalists, said the command on May 14, 2021, at 8am, rescued another one-month-old female child that was abandoned at the junction of Odun-Ade Filling Station by Orile Bus Stop, Lagos.

He said the baby was sighted by some passers-by who alerted police operatives attached to Orile Division before she was rescued and handed over to the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja.

The baby was however taken to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, by the officer in charge of the Gender Unit and he directed that the baby be accorded proper medical attention and taken to a government accredited shelter (facility) for custody and care.

Odumosu reassured the general public that the command will continue to work with all relevant government agencies.

nd interest groups in fighting against inhuman acts and other social vices in the state.