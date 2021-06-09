Yobe police have confirmed rescuing an abandoned boy of about one-year-old in Nyanya ward, Damaturu local government area of the state.

In a press statement signed by the spokesman of the command, Dungus Abdulkarim, and made available to LEADERSHIP in Damaturu, he stated that, “The boy was recovered by the police divisional headquarters on June 6.”

According to the statement, “ An unknown woman handed over the boy to a passerby almajiri to take him to one Maman Faruk at a particular house.”

He explained that the boy is presently in the custody of the state social welfare department, while the command had commenced investigation on the matter.

He urged the residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or person around their neighbourhood to security agents for further investigation.

He appealed to the public to assist the command to identify the parents of the child in order to reunite them with the boy.