BY ANGELA NKWO-AKPOLU, Owerri

Operatives of the Anti- Kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command have rescued Owerri based lawyer, Chima Eze from his abductors.

This is even as the police paraded three suspected kidnappers of the lawyer who were part of a eight-man gang.

The suspects are Chimebere Nwangborogwu, 25; Peter Aluo, 28; and Ikechukwu Nwokejiezi, 41.

The Imo State police public relations officer (PPRO) Orlando Ikeokwu said the eight-man gang had invaded Chima’s Number 2, St Silas Anglican Church Road, MCC Road, Owerri North residence from where they whisked him away on February 28, 2021.

According to him, the kidnappers demanded N15million ransom from his wife after they established communication.

But through a painstaking investigation, the group was arrested at their den in Mbieri while the victim was rescued unhurt.

The kidnappers also kidnapped one Chimankpa Nwosu of Amauzari in the Isiala Mbano council area of the state on February 27 and demanded N50million as a ransom from his family.

Ikeokwu disclosed that through diligent investigations, operatives of the command arrested the suspects.

He said, “When arrested, the following items were recovered from them as exhibits, one cut to size double barrel gun, one locally madepistol, seven live cartridges, and a long rope used in tying their victims.”

Narrating his ordeal while in their den, Barrister Eze said, “I was double crossed, blindfolded and taken into the suspects’ hideout. They later demanded N15 million from my wife as ransom for my release before the police burst them”.