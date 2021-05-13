BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Operatives of the Ekiti State police command said they have rescued a newborn baby which was abandoned in the bush in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The police said they have launched a manhunt for the yet-to-be identified woman, who dumped the baby.

The police command public relations officer, Mr Sunday Abutu, said the attention of the police was drawn to the incident at 8am yesterday.

Abutu who said the baby must have been dumped at the place on Monday evening, however, said a team of operatives led by the divisional police officer (DPO) and officials of the Ministry of Women Affairs rescued the baby and took her to the hospital.

He said efforts are on to identify the mother of the abandoned baby.

It was gathered that the baby without clothes was covered with a polythene bag and was abandoned in the bush in Moferere area of the town.

The baby girl had an umbilical cord attached to its navel and fresh blood all over her body.

A resident said, “The baby was rescued by a young man of about 20 years of age and other residents passing through the area around 8am on Tuesday.

“They immediately took the baby to a nearby private hospital for medical attention. The baby, wrapped in a polythene bag, was discovered in the bush beside an uncompleted building by passers-by including the young man who brought her to the hospital,” he said.

The management of the hospital contacted the police and the Ministry of Women Affairs on the matter.

One of the staff members of the hospital who craved anonymity said the baby was in good condition, adding that residents of the area had been donating clothes to the baby.

An official of the state ministry and a policewoman later took the baby away from the hospital.

