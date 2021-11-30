Borno State Police Command has rescued a soldier, Lance Corporal Anyanwu Cosmos, and 15 other travellers who were abducted by suspected Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists at Auno along Damaturu- Maiduguri highway.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Maiduguri, the command’s public relations officer, Sani Shatambaya, said the soldier who is attached to 4 Battalion Marte and the 15 others were entering Maiduguri through different locations and on reaching Yanakiri/Kondori village along the Damaturu-Maiduguri road, they were intercepted and abducted by the terrorists.

Shatambaya said the crack team of the police in collaboration with the police rapid response squad on receiving intelligence report, pursued the suspected terrorists to the bush, and after a gun duel, the victims were rescued.