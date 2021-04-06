BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police command yesterday rescued two-year-old twin babies locked up in a room by their mother for three days without food and care.

The woman identified as Joy Fatoba of Igbara-Odo in Ekiti Southwest local government area of the state was said to have threatened to kill the babies should anyone compel her to open the door to the room.

The Police public relations officer in the state, Sunday Abutu said, “The Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS), upon the receipt of the information, swung into action, rushed to the scene and tactically rescued the two kids.”

Abutu said the lady during interrogation revealed that the father of her kids abandoned her while she was pregnant. She added that he refused to return from Calabar, Cross River State, where he travelled to after impregnating her.

“According to her, she could no longer fend for herself and her two kids recently because her hair dressing work started failing.

“The two kids, who appear unhealthy, it was gathered, are already two years old but can neither walk nor stand on their own without support due to malnutrition,” Abutu stated.

The Police spokesman added that the two kids were immediately taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment while investigation into the matter has commenced.

He promised that the command will ensure the safety of the children and their mother.