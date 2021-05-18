Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have restored calm at Kabusa axis of the FCT following a violent protest by some residents of the area who were agitating over a suspect who was earlier rescued from an angry mob for knocking down two passengers leaving them with fatal injuries.

FCT Police PRO, ASP Yusuf Mariam, said the suspect who had been beaten to pulp on Monday May 17, 2021 by the angry mob, fell ill and was rushed to the hospital for treatment where the doctor certified him dead.

“In view of the above, some residents of Kabusa during the violent protest attempted to overrun the Divisional Headquarters of the Nigeria police Force but were resisted by joint team of police operatives.

“Regrettably, in the bid to restore calm one young resident sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical attention,” she said.

The Police PRO also added: “the Commissioner of Police, CP. Bala Ciroma sympathizes with the families of the victims and has ordered a discrete investigation into the incident.

“The Command implores residents to remain calm, law-abiding while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

“The Command further implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number : 09022222352.”