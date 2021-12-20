Inspector-general of police (IGP),Mr Usman Alkali Baba, and the president of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union(IEDPU), Alh Aliyu Uthman- Otta, have praised the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the comprehensive renovation of the structure that hosts the newly established Police School, Ballah, in Asa local government area of the state.

The duo gave the commendation during the handing over of the Police School to the police by the governor.

Represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Paul Omata, the Inspector General of Police praised AbdulRazaq for his government’s passion and sincere commitment to meeting the education needs of Kwarans, saying the project offers great benefits to the host community and the state at large.

He pledged that the facility will be put into good use towards achieving the set objectives.

On his part, the IEDPU’s president, Uthman- Otta, said the completion of the project confirms efficient partnership between the government and the people of the community.

“Before your administration was inaugurated the union was in a fix because all the previous efforts made were not fruitful.

“I must confess that the takeoff of this institution was made possible by the decision of your administration to invest greatly in this school. We are happy that the Police Secondary School has taken off in a great manner,” Uthman- Otta stated.

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRazaq described the school project as another fulfilment of his campaign promise to the people of the state.

AbduRazaq said a fair measure of his administration’s achievements can only be done from the depth the administration has risen in resetting Kwara on the path of sustainable growth.

“For instance, the Police Secondary School, Ballah had been approved for Kwara State since 2017. But nothing was done about it until we came. I trust the Nigeria Police Force to nurture the school for the interest of the education of our children,” he added.