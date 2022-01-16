Authorities at the Federal University of Lafia (FUL) have assured that serious efforts were being taken to ensure quick rescue of the students who were kidnapped on Thursday.

A statement from the university said; “The vice-chancellor, Prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman, on behalf of the management of the institution has expressed profound outrage over the unfortunate incident and condemned it in strong terms and demand the immediate release of the kidnapped students.”

The vice-chancellor said kidnap of students constitutes one of the most serious threats to education in Nasarawa State and Nigeria as a whole.

Expressing his deep sympathies to the families of the abducted students, he assured them that serious efforts were being taken to ensure quick rescue of the students.

Four students of the university were kidnapped by gunmen on Thursday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident took place at Mararraban Akunza popularly known as Old Site or Permanent Site.

The spokesman of the institution, Mr. Abubakar Ibrahim, said the gunmen stormed Akunza community at about 11:30 pm Thursday and kidnapped the students.

