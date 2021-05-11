By Ejike Ejike |

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has pledged to investigate alleged police misconduct contained in the report presented to it by the Action Group on Free Civic Space in Nigeria.

The group led by Zikora Ibe and accompanied by Okechukwu Nwanguma and Kingsley Godwin presented the report titled, “ENDSARS: Police Brutality, Protests and Shrinking Civic Space in Nigeria”.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of the chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and commissioner representing the judiciary in the commission said the report was far reaching and that the commission would need to further investigate the weighty allegations contained in it.

Justice Ogunbiyi said the report contained a lot of allegations and information which the commission would need to verify and commended the group for the painstaking job.

She noted that the commission would continue to do its best to improve the workings of the Nigeria Police Force and ensure that it operates within defined rules and regulations and with respect to democratic tenets.

The leader of delegation, Zikora Ibe in her brief presentation, said the group was demanding that erring police officers of the dreaded SARS must be held accountable.

“We urge the National Human Rights Commission and the Enugu state Judicial Panel of Inquiry to commit to bringing the officers and politicians named and identified by victims in this report to justice for their various roles in perpetrating and aiding police brutality”.

ADVERTISEMENT

he also demanded probe of alleged black-market trade of bodies murdered by SARS operatives to University teaching hospitals as cadavers for the teaching and practice of medicine in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.