BY EJIKE EJIKE, Abuja

Nigeria Police have partnered with Primly Premium Solutions on digital tracking of stolen properties, including vehicles, laptops and phones as part of measures to discourage sale of stolen valuables by unscrupulous persons.

The collaboration has led to the establishment of an item registry platform, www.itemregistry.com.ng, where individuals and corporate bodies can register their valuable items with unique identification numbers for easy tracking and recovery, if stolen.

Speaking to police personnel at a training workshop on the initiative in Abuja, the general manager of Primly Premium Solutions, Ms Olutayo Falowo, who represented the managing director, Dr Vincent Udenze, said once registered on the platform, a proof of ownership certificate will be generated for the user.

According to her, “The theft of valuables items and company assets such as phones, laptops and vehicles continues to rise with the probability of recovery often very low.

“In a bid to combat theft and the sale of stolen items in Nigeria, the firm, in partnership with the Nigeria police force organised this

two-day training workshop for selected officers from all divisions in the FCT.