By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has setup a community-based radio station, Nigeria Police Radio 99.1FM to assist in proper relationship between the force and the public.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the station in Abuja, the inspector-general of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu said the project is a legacy project which was conceived, nurtured and actualized by the Nigeria Police Force.

He further said, “On assumption of office as the 20th indigenous inspector-general of Police, we introduced some strategies to combat crimes and stabilize security across the country. As part of the implementation processes, we appreciated the need to bolster partnership and good working relationship between the police and the people in our various communities.

“One of these strategies is the construction and setup of this community-based radio station – the Nigeria Police 99.1FM Radio which is targeted at bringing the police closer to the people.”

He further said: the Nigeria Police 99.1FM radio has since commenced test transmission in line with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) code and operational regulations.

“The radio station will serve as a veritable avenue for the Nigeria Police to engage, enlighten and inform the public on policing activities and other security-related matters. It will also air phone-in programs to involve the citizens in the security of their localities especially on ways to spot and report crimes and other necessary steps to take in the event of a crime or security emergency.

“From this moment, there will be interaction and people-oriented programs which would help strengthen police-citizens relations and will serve as a trusted point for resolution of complaints by citizens.”

Also speaking, the deputy senate president, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege tasked the police to make the station friendlier and give strategic communication that will boast the citizens’ confidence in the police.

Senior special assistant to the president on media, Garba Shehu said the station will serve as the most trusted means of information dissemination and the era of fake news will be properly checked.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba said the desire to setup the station was because of the service rge police renders to the public as a radio station speaks to millions of people at the same time.