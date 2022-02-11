Cross River State Police Dragon Squad, yesterday, in Calabar, capital of Cross River State stopped a 400level male student of University of Calabar, Effiong Kingsley Paul, from committing suicide.

The 400 level philosophy student whom eyewitness account claimed was on a suicide mission climbed about one hundred feet stadium flush light pole threatening to jump off should anyone attempt to stop him. He was finally rescued by the Police Dragon Squad.

The student who sources said must be in his late twenties hails from Uyo, Obio local government area of Akwa Ibom State. After being rescued by men of the Nigeria Police Dragon Squad, he claimed that his intention was to draw government attention to the sorry state of the stadium facilities.

Among the facilities he emphasised on was the basketball court. The attempt to jump off the pole created a scene that drew attention of hundreds of Calabar residents who came pleading with the student not to jump.

Worried by the development, men of the Dragon Squad swung into action and forced him to come down from the pole.

Efforts by the police yielded result when he stepped down from pole.

As at the time of fielding this report, the student is said to have been taken to the police headquarters Diamond Hill Calabar, for questioning.

