By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Nigeria Police Force has assured of its support and commitment to the upcoming 3rd National Anti-Corruption Half Marathon, aimed at raising national consciousness on the scourge and danger of corruption to the country and humanity in general.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, gave the assurance while speaking at the press conference yesterday in Abuja to herald the event.

Adamu, who was represented by the DCP Patrick Atah, said the police will work together with other law enforcement agencies to ensure a hitch free event and safety of the athletes.

According to the National Coordinator of the Marathon, Jacob Onu, the total distance of the race is 21.03km (approximately a half marathon), covering a total area of 23.04km with the Eagles Square as the starting point.

“Athletes will run through the marathon route and finish at the Eagles Square. This makes the start and finish points the same,” he said.

According to Onu, the 1st and 2nd of the marathon editions were adjudged successful.

“The beauty of it all is that all those that participated had their names enshrined as vanguards in the fight against corruption through the awareness the marathon is intended to create.

“The fight against corruption is not a one off battle, rather continuous one that requires perseverance and endurance.

This is the reason behind this initiative.”

He said the race, which is the first Anti-Corruption Marathon globally, will be sustained, and improve on.

“It is our desire that this initiative is sustained over time and improved on in subsequent editions. It is also expected to be a platform to encourage and empower participating athletes.”

Onu said the registration, which will be online is free and opened to all segments of the society.

The 21.03km marathon is expected to be flagged off by Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal on December 19, with the eventual champions smiling to bank with N1 million, second and third position N500,000 and N200,000 respectively.

Emmanuel Gang won the last edition with a time of 1:04:31 in the male category.