The Nigeria Police Force is set to evolve new roadmap for stabilising internal security across the country.

This was revealed by the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, in a statement on Wednesday.

The Force PRO said the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, with the support of the executive governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, will on February, 7 and 8, 2022, host a two-day conference and retreat for senior police officers comprising deputy inspectors-general of police (DIGs), assistant inspectors-general of police (AIGs) and commissioners of police, and other heads of police formations in Uyo where this roadmap will be discussed.

Mba said, “the conference and retreat, themed ‘The new police vision: A roadmap for stabilizing internal security in Nigeria’, is part of efforts by the current police leadership to collaborate with critical stakeholders in driving a policing vision that would amongst other benefits, avail police strategic managers with contemporary and vantage opportunities to effectively deliver on their mandates. It will also afford the Police leadership the opportunity to identify and set measurable crime fighting agenda for the Force in the year 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The IGP notes that the conference and retreat will equally provide a unique opportunity for the strategic managers of the force and carefully selected public safety experts to engage in peer review and cross fertilization of ideas for improved internal security management in the country. This is in addition to providing new traction for driving the new NPF policy aimed at modernization, re-orientation and re-tooling of the Force.

“The IGP, while assuring the nation of concerted efforts at improving Police service delivery, public safety and crime management in the year 2022 and beyond, expresses belief that the Retreat will help to evolve new pathways to tackling crimes and other law enforcement challenges in the country.

“The conference and retreat is being coordinated by matchmakers consult international – the approved facilitators of the event.”

ADVERTISEMENT