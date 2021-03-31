BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

As part of efforts to eliminate criminality in Kogi State, the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Security Services (DSS) have conducted a four-day training seminar for the personnel of Hunter Group of Nigeria (HGN).

The training which was tagged, “In-house Capacity Building Workshop For Hunter Group of Nigeria,” was aimed at propelling the hunters to help the government in fighting criminals with more vigour.

Speaking to the personnel of the HGN, the commandant general of the group, Ambassador Osatimehin Joshua urged his men to take home what they have been taught and to rigorously implement them while discharging their duties.

He also charged them not to see themselves as men of the Nigeria Police but to see themselves as partners in the fight against crime and criminality while urging them to be good ambassadors of the group and to prove that Hunter Group of Nigeria, North Central zone is doing a great job. “That you have been trained by the police doesn’t mean that you are a policeman, respect the constitution and respect the rules,” he added.

Joshua further revealed that the Kogi State HGN is the best unit in the country, and appealed to Governor Yahaya Bello to consider at least placing the personnel of HGN on a monthly salary.

He also commended the governor for his effort in bringing peace to the state. “Before he assumed office, whenever I am traveling through Kabba Obajana road, it is like you have signed your death warrant, but as a soon as he assumed office, he cleared the road,” he said.