The Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), has donated operational vehicles, security and medical equipment worth of N11bn to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

This came to fore at the inspection visit by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, alongside Governors of Zamfara and Kebbi States Bello Mutawalle and Atiku Bagudu respectively, the inspector-general of police, Usman Alkali Baba, as well as the executive secretary, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

Speaking at the inspection, NPTF executive secretary said the Trust Fund has so far taken delivery of police operational vehicles, security and medical equipment amounting to N8 billion naira as part of the N11 billion naira equipment already purchased.

The inspection began at the Force headquarters where 120 out the 200 Buffalo vans procured by the NPTF were inspected.

The executive secretary also said the 200 buffalo vans cost NPTF over N7billion.

He added that so far, NPTF has received 120 out of the 200 vehicles procured, saying that the remaining vehicles will soon be delivered.

The supplied vehicles according to him are well equipped and rebranded while others are still undergoing rebranding to reflect NPTF colours and logo.

Also inspected were 190 Ballistic Helmets and 640 pieces of Bullet proof vests procured by the Fund under the 2020 intervention.

The executive secretary said the two items cost the NPTF over N435 million.

“The supplied security equipment have been tested by the police and found to be of high quality,” Sokoto said.

Sokoto also said the equipment were procured from the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in compliance with presidential Executive Order that local manufacturers must be patronised.

The team also inspected the N100million medical equipment at the Muhammadu Buhari Police Clinic at Commassie Police Cantonment in Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

The equipment included x-ray machines, theater equipment, drugs as well as COVID-19 kits purchased as part of 2020 intervention to police Health sector.

While speaking, Dingyadi expressed optimism that the equipment will go along way in making police efficient and effective.

He reassured government’s determination in addressing police needs so as to enable them carry out their duties deligently.

Also, IGP Baba commended the NPTF for the intervention which according to him will help the Police Force in discharging its constitutional duties.