Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) has donated N11billion worth of operational vehicles, security and medical equipment to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

This came to fore at the inspection visit by the minister of police affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, alongside governors of Zamfara and Kebbi states, Bello Mutawalle and Atiku Bagudu, the inspector-general of police, Usman Alkali Baba as well as the executive secretary Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

Speaking at the inspection, Sokoto said the NPTF has so far taken delivery of police operational vehicles, security and medical equipment amounting to N8 billion naira as part of the N11 billion naira equipment already purchased.

The inspection began at force headquarters where 120 out the 200 Buffalo vans procured by the NPTF were inspected.

The executive secretary NPTF also said the 200 buffalo vans cost NPTF over N7 billion naira.

He added that so far, NPTF has received 120 out of the 200 vehicles procured, saying that the remaining vehicles will soon be delivered.

The supplied vehicles according to him are well equipped and rebranded while others are still undergoing rebranding to reflect NPTF colours and logo.

Also inspected were 190 Ballistic Helmets and 640 pieces of Bullet proof vests procured by the Fund under the 2020 intervention.

The executive secretary said the two items costs NPTF over N435 million.