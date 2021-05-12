BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi

Benue State police command has uncovered shallow graves in Katsina-Ala local government area where six corpses were exhumed. Two suspected kidnappers; Aondoaseer Terseer aka Bob Tsetse, 23, and Orkashima David aka Cash Money, 22, who were arrested in Osun State last week led the team of policemen to the sites where they buried their victims.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspects were among the eight gang members arrested in Osun State last week for kidnapping a 65 -year -old woman in Benue State.

RELATED: Police Uncover Soldier, Other Corpses From Ibadan Forest

The suspects were reported to have fled to Osun State following the killing, kidnapping, and armed robbery activities carried out in Mbamon, Tavachan, Michihi council ward of Katsina-Ala local government area.

It was also learnt that the two suspects who are secondary school dropouts are members of a 10 -man syndicate who took the policemen to uncover the shallow graves, both in dry and abandoned wells where they usually bury their dead victims to conceal their nefarious acts.

Among the six dead decomposing bodies uncovered were three males and three females, in which two of the females were the wives of the suspects killed in January and April of 2021.

When Contacted, the police public relations officer, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the arrest