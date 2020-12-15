BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

As security agencies intensify search for the foreigners abducted by suspected gunmen last week Wednesday in the state, operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have recovered corpses of one soldier and a civilian from a forest in Ibadan , Oyo State.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police who disclosed this to journalists added that an Army Lieutenant and a Civil Defence personnel also sustained gunshot wounds during an exchange of gunfire between the kidnappers and security operatives.

“On 12/12/2020 at about 17:23 hrs, one Hassan Mills ‘m’ of Panorama farm, Mekun, Oke Alaro area of Ibadan was abducted at the entrance of his farm by unknown gunmen who shot sporadically before taking him away into the forest.

“In a swift response, the DPO Oke Alaro, combed the forest with a view to rescue the victim from his captors and also arrest the culprits.

“Consequent upon this, a team of Operation Burst which was invited by the company arrived the area and proceeded to the forest.

“Not too long, one Army Lieutenant sustained gunshot injury on his right lap, and immediately taking to the hospital while the Personal Assistant to the victim who was also abducted escaped during exchange of gunfire,” Fadeyi said.

He added: “On 13/12/2020, two corpses of one soldier and a civilian were recovered from the forest while a civil defence personnel also sustained gunshot injury after a search in the forest.