Bauchi State commissioner of police, CP Umar Mamman Sanda, has appealed to the general public to be calm as the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Alhaji Musa Hussaini Gwabba.

Last Saturday, Gwabba was killed at 11:30 am at Khairan Hotel, behind Specialist Hospital Baucgi by yet to be identified assassin.

“Report indicates that on 14/05/2022 at about 1130HRS information was received from a good Samaritan that one Husseini Musa Gwabba, 62yrs old, male, the new chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) of Bauchi local government was in distress”.

Police public relations office, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil said the DPO C Division visited the scene at Khairan Hotel located behind Specialist Hospital Bauchi where he met the victim vomiting in his hotel room.

According to the PPRO statement, Gwabba was rushed to the ATBU Teaching Hospital Bauchi for treatment, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

Wakil said preliminary investigation has led to the arrest of three suspects for interrogation to unearth the cause of the death which outcome, he assured, would be made public.