A policeman serving in Gombe State, Urbanus Ishaku, has been arrested and disarmed for shooting a trailer driver in Dukku town along Gombe-Darazo highway.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Mary Obed Malum, disclosed this in a press release issued to journalists on Monday.

She said that the victim was shot on his buttock, adding that the command responded by disarming the officer involved.

Aside the disarming the culprit, Malum said the policeman was under interrogation, promising that justice would be served in the matter.

Meanwhile, other lorry and tanker drivers have blocked the road where the incident happened in protest against the action of the policeman.

However, the state government has appealed for calm pending the outcome of investigation into the matter.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the government, Commissioners of Information, Julius Ishaya Lepes, and that of Internal Security, Adamu Kupto, revealed that the driver was receiving treatment in a medical facility in the state capital.

They called on the aggrieved drivers to exercise patience as the issue would be probed.

Our correspondent gathered that there was a misunderstanding between the policeman and the driver at a checkpoint on the highway, which led to the shooting.