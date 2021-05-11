BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

At least one police officer has been killed by armed bandits at Runjin Sambo area of Sokoto South local government area of Sokoto State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bandits numbering about 20 were sighted on motorbikes close to the premises of Usmanu Danfodio University main campus at about 1:45am On Tuesday.

They were reported to have later abandoned their motorbikes and moved on foot close to a mosque around Noma Hospital in the area where a sizable number of Muslim faithful gathered for tahajjud prayer.

According to sources in the area, a police patrol van moved close to the scene of the incident during their routine patrol and the bandits on sighting the police opened fire on the patrol van and killed one police officer.

Residents said the rest of the police in the patrol team chased the bandits and open fire on them, but none of the bandits was hit as all of them escaped.

