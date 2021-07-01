A policeman was killed while several other persons were injured on Thursday when some dare-devil armed robbers attacked a commercial bank in Otun-Ekiti community in Ekiti State.

Otun Ekiti is the headquarters of Moba local government area of the State.

The policeman was said to be one of the security officials attached to the bank located in the heart of the ancient town.

A source in the town, told journalists in Ado Ekiti that the robbers stormed the bank around 5:00pm and shot sporadically into the air to scare people in and around the bank.

It was gathered that the robbers forced their way into the banking hall with dynamite and carted away huge amount of money stacked in a sack, also known as ‘Ghana-Must-Go’.

The bank staff and customers who came for transactions at the bank were seen fleeing for their safety before the intervention of security agents.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police said the robbers attacked the bank with dynamite but did not gain entry into the bank.

Abutu explained that men of the command and military personnel in the area engaged the robbers in a gun duel, which he said, resulted in the loss of one of the mobile policemen at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was a bank robbery incident today in Otun-Ekiti at about 5:00 pm, and in the process of shootout between our men and armed robbers, we unfortunately lost one of our men, the commissioner of police has ordered a discrete investigation into the incident in ensuring the armed robbers are arrested and brought to book,” Abutu said.

The Police PRO urged members of the public to go about their normal business, assuring them of protection of their lives and property at all times.