A policeman allegedly stabbed a tricycle operator to death, even as two others were gunned down in the fracas that occurred in lle Iwe command, Ipaja area of Lagos State.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred yesterday after the tricycle operator refused to give the said police officer N50 bribe.

One of the eyewitnesses said the tricycle operator was conveying passengers when he was stopped by police officers, who asked him for a N50 bribe.

According to the eyewitness, “There was a confrontation between the tricycle operator and the policeman. He insisted that he had not committed any offence and won’t give him the normal N50. He got angry and stabbed him in the chest, killing him on the spot.

‘’Thereafter, the whole thing turned to full blown violence when the tricycles operators mobilised themselves in large number and attempted to attack the police station and set it ablaze. This prompted the tactical unit of the Commissioner of Police, strike team and squad to mobilize themselves in troops and to begin to shoot sporadically at the mob.

It was alleged that a 16-year-old apprentice and one other man were killed by the stray bullets around Ajasa Command area of the state.

Another eyewitness who identified himself as Mr. Ajeigbe Jamiu said policemen had become terrorists to the members of the public.

Efforts to speak with the police spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, on the incident were not successful.