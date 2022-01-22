A policeman and a trader were feared dead yesterday in a clash between youths from Lmawa and Ogbomosho Street in Minna, the Niger State capital.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered two versions on the death of the policeman; while some said he was mistakenly killed by his colleague at the scene to quell the rampaging youths, others said he was attacked by the rampaging youth.

It was confirmed that the other person, a trader ran into the youths and was injured, rushed to the hospital and died.

Youth clashes have become a constant occurrence in Minna since 2020.

A resident of Lagos street where the clashes began, Shola James, said they were made to close their shops and scampered for safety.

He told LEADERSHIP weekend yesterday: “The clash began on Thursday like a joke but could not be brought under control till today (Friday)”

Police spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, did not respond to calls and messages at the time of filing the report but a security source said some of the youths were arrested and investigation was ongoing.

