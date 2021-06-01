Angry youths in Itaogbolu community in Akure North local government area of Ondo State yesterday chased their traditional ruler out of his palace over what they alleged as the diabolical killing of a policeman identified as Ayo Oloyede.

Oloyede was attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Ondo State Police Command before he died in an accident last Sunday.

A resident told LEADERSHIP that the youths in the community mobilised and chased the traditional ruler, Oba Idowu Faborode, the Ogbolu of Itaogbolu out of his palace after news of Ayodele’s death spread into town.

It was further learnt that the youths accused the monarch of failing to perform his functions as well as protect his subjects.

It was gathered that late Oloyede visited his mother and was heading back to Akure when the commercial vehicle he boarded somersaulted severely between Itaogbolu and Odudu village.

The youths who were said to have regarded late Oloyede as a good man who always attends to their needs attributed the accident to some supernatural powers.

When contacted, the Ondo police spokesman, Tee Leo Ikoro, an assistant superintendent of police who confirmed the incident said the youths went on a rampage because of the death of a police officer.

Ikoro said, “Yes, we got information some youths in Itaogbolu went on a rampage and chased the monarch out of his seat.”