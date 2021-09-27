Men of Kwara State Police Command have arrested a suspected ritualist, Alade James while attempting to secretly bury the corpse of a nine- year- old girl, Faith Samuel with a N1000 note.

James of Alawe compound, Offa was arrested by policemen on Saturday at Ikotun area, Offa, where he had gone to bury the corpse of the little girl.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi who confirmed the incident said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had killed and was burying the 9- year- old girl by name Faith Samuel of Onireke area Offa.

He said the corpse was recovered with a N1000 note buried with it and deposited at the mortuary after certifying her dead by a doctor, for autopsy, adding that the suspect confessed to the killing for money-making ritual.

Ajayi also disclosed that one Kafayat Jamiu of Olupo farm settlement, Eruku, Ekiti local government area of the state who was kidnapped on September 24, 2021 by unidentified gunmen was yesterday rescued unhurt.

He said the rescue operation was carried out by the command’s tactical teams in conjunction with local hunters and vigilantes.

“The efforts yielded a positive result early this morning at about 0140hrs when the victim was rescued unhurt, the kidnappers escaped with bullet injuries while one locally fabricated assault rifle with four AK 47 live ammunitions were recovered. Effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is being intensified,” he added.

The police spokesman said efforts were on top gear to rescue a woman and her two children that were kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Omu-Aran, Irepodun local government area of the state last Friday.