Following incessant attacks on security formations in Rivers State, majority of personnel of the police command no longer wear uniforms.

No fewer than 12 policemen and officers have been killed in the past three weeks during attacks by gunmen on police stations and other security formations in Ikwerre, Emohua and Obio/Akpor local government areas of the state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday observed that apart from policemen and officers working at the headquarters, Moscow Road and Government House in Port Harcourt, others prefer to wear mufti to their places of work.

It was also observed that policemen in escort duties prefer to dress in mufti, wearing only caps.

A senior police officer who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday on condition of anonymity said dressing in mufti was one of measures adopted to avoid attacks.

He said: “We have realized that policemen have become endangered species in this part of the country. Every day, you hear about attacks on police stations and killing of policemen.

“So, we thought it wise that for now, dressing in mufti would be the best. When you are dressed in mufti, maybe, jeans, T-shirt and cap, you will not be easily identified as a policeman and become a target of the gunmen,” he said.