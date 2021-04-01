By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

Chukwuma Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been attacked by unknown gunmen at an event in Anambra state with about three Policemen killed.

It was gathered that Soludo was attending a programme at Isuofia community in Aguata LGA when some armed youths stormed the area.

The police officers with him reportedly lost their lives in the attack.

The Anambra state police Command has confirmed the attack on Soludo by some gunmen yesterday.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Tochukwu Ikenga told LEADERSHIP in telephone interview that the incident happened at the ex-CBN’s Isuofia village Civic Centre, where the latter, was holding a political meeting with some top officials of the Anambra state government in attendance.

LEADERSHIP gathered that though Professor Soludo who is a frontrunner for the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the upcoming November 6, Anambra state gubernatorial election was safe, about three police men attached to him were killed by yet-to-be identified gun men.

It was also gathered that a top official of the state government, Commissioner for Utilities, Mr Emeka Ezenwankwo was kidnapped from the meeting venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the ex-CBN Governor’s governorship campaigners, Hon Pauly Onyeka who was present at the meeting when contacted, could not give account of the incident as he was in serious trauma.