The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has described policing Nigeria as one of the most challenging jobs in the country, which must be achieved.

The IGP stated this in Abuja after he was given international peace high expectation award by the Global peace network.

IGP Baba said due to Nigeria’s diverse peculiarities, it is always a herculean task to police Nigerians and ensure peace but the officers and men of the police force are equal to the task.

Speaking on the award, the IGP said peace is one of the necessary things needed in Nigeria right now and that the Nigeria police would ensure that Nigerians enjoy peace at all cost.

In his speech, the president of the Global peace network, Mike Uyi said the association, which was formed by Nigerians in diaspora, decided to encourage the IGP in appreciation of the quick way he has handled the insecurity in the country when he came in.

He further said the award is aimed at encouraging the IGP and his management team to do more in tackling the insecurity and ensure that all necessary measures are put in place to actualise peace in Nigeria.