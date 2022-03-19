Political appointees do not have to resign their appointments before they can begin to pursue their political ambitions, according to a court ruling yesterday in Abia State.

This is because Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the federal high in Umuahia, Abia State, ruled that Section 84 (12) of the newly signed Electoral Act was unconstitutional, null and void as it is in violation of clear provisions of the Constitution.

That section provides that political appointees must resign their appointments before they can contest in primary elections

Meanwhile, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday said the federal government would immediately gazette the ruling by Justice Anyadike which nullified Section 84 (12) of the newly signed Electoral Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that Buhari had, while signing the amended Electoral Act, urged the National Assembly to delete the provision because it violated the Constitution and breached the rights of government appointees.

The president followed up his plea by formally writing to both the Upper and Lower Chambers of the 9th Assembly to amend the new electoral law by deleting the provision that barred serving political appointees from contesting primary election, but the lawmakers rejected the president’s request.

But in the suit marked FHC/UM/CS/26/2022, Justice Anyadike held that Sections 66(1)(f), 107(1)(f), 137(1)(f) and 182(1)(f) of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) already stipulated that government appointees seeking to contest elections were only to resign at least 30 days to the date of the election.

She added that any other law that mandates such appointees to resign or leave office at any time before that was unconstitutional, invalid, illegal null and void to the extent of its inconsistency to the clear provisions of the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyadike went ahead to order the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice to forthwith delete the said Subsection 12 of Section 84 from the Electoral Act, 2022.

Speaking to newsmen after the judgment was delivered, counsel for the plaintiff, Emeka Ozoani, SAN, explained that by the ruling, the National Assembly is not required to further make any amendments to the section.

He said, “The import of this judgment is that Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act is no longer in existence or part of the Electoral Act.”

Meanwhile, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has said it will accordingly give effect to the court judgement in line with the dictates of the law and the spirit of the judgement.

According to the media aide of the minister, Dr Umaru Gwandu, the judgment of the court will be recognised by the government printers in printing the Electoral Act.

‘’The Act will be gazetted, factoring the effect of the judgment into consideration and deleting the constitutionally offensive provision accordingly. The provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 is not part of our law and will be so treated accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’This is in line with the dictates of chapter 7, Part 4, Section 287 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) on enforcement of decisions that makes it a point of duty and obligation on all authorities and persons to have the judgment of the federal high court, among others, enforced’’, he said

We Wait To Be Served – Senate

The Senate yesterday said it was waiting to be served with the court judgement asking the attorney general of the federation to delete section 84 (12) of the electoral act.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend last night, the spokesman of the Senate, Basiru Ajibola said he was not aware of the suit and whether the National Assembly was a party, or was represented.

It was the same reaction from spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu.

He said, “It is out of place to comment on a judgement we have not seen the Certified True Copy. We will respond when we see the copy and we know the length and breadth of the judgement. But we have read that it borders on 84(12) of the electoral amendment act. The Senate has treated it and rejected the amendment proposed by Mr President but the House is still waiting for a legal opinion,” Kalu said.

On its part, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the Commission did not institute the case at Umuahia, Abia State “nor joined in the matter, hence, we do not have any opinion on the matter.”

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Weekend in Abuja yesterday, the chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said it was within the ambit of the judiciary to adjudicate on matters brought before competent courts of law.

“When such cases are tried, decided and judgements are delivered, compliance becomes compulsory for all parties until a higher court decides otherwise,” he added.

Lawyers React

A professor of law at the University of Lagos, Gbenga Ojo, said the court was right and that the constitution had prevailed.

Prof. Ojo said, “Ideally, there should be a checklist; each paragraph of a bill must be checked to ensure that they comply with the provisions of the Constitution and international treaties signed by Nigeria.

“At the level of the state House of assembly, the checklist must include checking whether there is a federal law that covers the field. There is a need to have a strong Legal Department at the National Assembly and the Houses of Assembly in the states to ensure that the bills comply with the provisions of the Constitution or international treaty in respect of which Nigeria is a signatory.”

A senior advocate, Mr Abdul Balogun, however said the judgement will surely crumble on appeal. To him, a court should not exercise such powers and come up with such judgement.

Another lawyer, Sylvanus Akpotia, said the judgement may cause chaos in the electoral process. To him, until the judgment is tested at the Court of Appeal, it remains the position of the law.

To Barrister Ismail Amedu, the court cannot on its own give such powers to the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice to unilaterally delete an act signed and sealed by the president.

‘’I expect that, almost immediately, an appeal should have been lodged at the Appeal Court to challenge the decision. It is a dangerous precedent in our jurisprudence’’, he said.

Deleting Section 84 Will Cripple Democratic Choices – TMG

Meanwhile, the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has called on the National Assembly not to delete section 84 (12) in the electoral act, stating that it will cripple democratic choices.

TMG chairman, Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, stated this yesterday during a meeting aimed at ensuring electoral transparency in the 2023 general election.

He said, “We do not support this kind of unfair contest where people are using their incumbency, you know, as political appointees to come and override those other members.”

Nevertheless, the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has hailed the judgement, stating that it received the news of judgement by Justice Evelyn Anyadike “with so much joy,” describing her as courageous.

In a statement issued by the president, NYCN, Comrade Isah Abubakar, it said the court had further affirmed its authority as the last hope of the common man to whip into line selfish public servants who think they can manipulate their offices for selfish gain.

This is a strange order – Opposition Senators

Reacting to the judgement, opposition senators in the National Assembly yesterday said the ruling ordering the AGF to delete section 84 (12) from the electoral act was a strange one.

According to the senators, a judge can rule that a law is unconstitutional but that going further to ask the AGF to delete a section of the law was unusual.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend last night, the leader of the minority lawmakers in the National Assembly, Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe, said: “(It’s) Very strange order by a judge. A judge can rule that a law is unconstitutional but to order the AG to delete a law is something I have no competence to discuss.”