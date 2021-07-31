A loyalist of the immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Umar Faringado Kazaure and chairman, Saraki Is Coming Door To Door Organisation, has denied the reported arrest of Saraki by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a press statement on Saturday in Abuja, Faringado claimed Saraki was never arrested, saying the report about the purported arrest of the former governor of Kwara State governor was being circulated by his political detractors.

“He was never arrested by anyone. This is the handiwork of his political detractors. He was at a wedding ceremony in Abuja today (Saturday) and as I speak with you he is at home resting.

“They are just being envious of his popularity and good deeds as a political figure. This story they are peddling around is meant to embarrass him and his teeming followers but they will not succeed,” Faringado said.

LEADERSHIP findings, however, revealed that Saraki was invited by the anti-graft agency to provide information on some issues. A credible source in the commission told our reporter that the former Senate President honoured the invitation and was allowed to go home.

Also, Saraki’s media adviser, Yusuph Olaniyonu, told LEADERSHIP on telephone that his principal was not arrested.