The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it has not fixed dates for its congresses and national convention, saying political jobbers were responsible for the misinformation.

The party in a statement issued on Monday said the clarification became necessary in view of a recent publication by some media organizations that dates have been fixed for the said party activities.

“Our attention has been drawn to obviously coordinated and syndicated misinformation being circulated in some sections of the media on purported plans and timetable for Congresses and the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said.

Continuing, it noted that the said publication “is the handiwork of political jobbers parading themselves as media sources.”

It, however, advised that “The media, party members and indeed the general public should be wary and completely disregard the misinformation, antics, and schemes of these fifth columnists.

“We have never lied on our party activities and we simply have no reason to. The consultative Party leadership style instituted by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has institutionalized the APC as a party of processes and internal democracy.”

It added that the CECPC was focused and delivering its mandate to recover, rebuild and reposition the APC as well as achieve peace-building, true reconciliation, and to give a sense of belonging to every member of the party.

