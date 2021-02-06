By Tunde Oguntola |

Stakeholders at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) consultative meeting have said expanding access to polling units is fundamental to the exercise of the right to vote and to free, fair and credible elections.

A communique issued at the end of the first consultative meeting with political parties and the commission, on the need to expand voter access to polling units in Nigeria, held yesterday in Abuja, the stakeholders said there is merit in the INEC proposal of converting the existing and well-known voting points (VPs) and voting point settlements (VPS) nationwide into full-fledged polling units to address the problem of voter access.

ADVERTISEMENT

The communique signed by Accord, Hon Mohammed Nalado; Action Alliance, Hon Adekunle Omoaje; Action Democratic Party, Maichibi Solomon; African Action Congress, Dr Leonard Ezenwa; Action Peoples Party, Barr Obed Agu; All Progressives Congress, Sen John Akpanudoedehe; All Progressives Grand Alliance, Labaran Maku; Allied Peoples Movement, Oladeji Ayodele; Labour Party, Maria Lebele also said political parties fully support this solution.

Others present during the meeting include the National Rescue Movement representative, Prince Chinedu Obi; New Nigeria Peoples Party, Agbo G Major; Peoples Democratic Party, Col Austin Akobundu (rtd); Peoples Redemption Party, Babatunde Alli, and Social Democratic Party, Shehu Gabam.

The communique said in expanding access, it is important and necessary to consult with leaders of political parties and other relevant stakeholders to develop a consensus and build trust.

The communique read in part: “That there is merit in the INEC proposal of converting the existing and well-known voting points (VPs) and voting point settlements (VPS) nationwide into full-fledged polling units to address the problem of voter access. Therefore, political parties fully support this solution.

“The commission should commence the process of converting the exiting voting points (VPs) and voting points settlement (VPS) nationwide into full-fledged polling units immediately, based on clearly articulated guidelines to be developed by INEC and shared with stakeholders.