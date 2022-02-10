The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) yesterday raised the alarm over plans to scuttle the signing of the 2022 Electoral Act amendment bill.

IPAC said it is worried over the latest twist in the executive-legislative face-off on the electoral amendment bill.

In a statement issued by its chairman, Yabagi Sani, IPAC stated that like most enlightened Nigerians, it had expected that after the president had declined assent to the bill when it was first transmitted to him by the lawmakers, the reworked version submitted afterwards would have been such that possible areas of conflicts were avoided.

It stated: “However, the Federal Legislators in their wisdom decided to introduce new clauses among which is the one that makes it mandatory for appointed political office holders who are interested in contesting elective positions, to resign before doing so.

“Expectedly, the Bill has generated a new round of controversy with vituperations from those interest groups that perceive the clause to be targeted at them. According to reports, certain forces presently holding political offices, in league with others with shared interests against the Bill, have since engaged in overt and covert activities aimed at scuttling the bill from becoming an Act.

“If opponents of the Bill succeed in winning over the President, the implication is that none of its series of innovative guidelines and provisions will be applied by INEC in the conduct of the 2023 elections.

“The greatest fears of Nigerians and those of us at IPAC is that in the event of such a scenario, the widely hailed Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as well as the electronic transmission of results along with other cardinal components of the Bill will not be mandatory for use by INEC in the elections”.

The umbrella body of all political parties said it is persuaded to buy into the opinion held in many quarters that all the controversies over the electoral bill might have been a deliberate and conscious conspiracy by power interests in the executive and the legislature who are averse to positive changes that make it difficult for them to continue in their old game of manipulating the electoral process.

It noted: “If that is the case, all democrats and patriotic Nigerians owe it a duty to stand up against these retrogressive forces who are bent on retarding the progress of our hard-won democracy.

“The IPAC is calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to go ahead and give his assent to the Bill as presently transmitted by the National Assembly.

“This will be demonstrating his avowed commitment to bequeathing a culture of transparent and credible elections to the country. The Bill can afterwards, be revisited and amended again if, compelling reasons emerge to do so either before or after the 2023 elections.

“In other words, IPAC is of the standpoint that under no circumstances or pretext must we throw away the grains with the chaff which will be the case if the Electoral Act, for reasons of some clauses in it, is thrown away in its entirety”.

We’ll Override Buhari If He Fails To Sign – Senators

Meanwhile, lawmakers in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly have again vowed to enforce their powers and make the electoral bill a law if it is not signed within the constitutional provisions.

The Senators said far-reaching improvements have been made on the re-amended electoral bill, insisting they can’t allow the country to “return to Egypt.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had in December 2021 vetoed the electoral act amendment bill, insisting that he will only sign the bill if the lawmakers throw open issues of political party primaries for them to decide.

LEADERSHIP reports that it was not the first time Buhari will reject the electoral act amendment bill.

In 2018 when the 8th Assembly headed by Abubakar Bukola Saraki amended the electoral bill and sent it to the president for his assent, Buhari rejected it on the ground that the bill was presented to him close to the 2019 general elections.

Buhari also complained about errors in the document presented to him adding that he will sign the bill if the errors are corrected and the document presented to him on time.

After the rejection of the bill last December, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) found out that there were drafting errors in 11 sections of the bill which the president kept quiet about, apparently for the battle ahead.

10 days after the transition of the bill to Buhari, there is no communication but Senators have assured Nigerians that they will override the president this time if he fails to sign the document many Nigerians believe will improve the integrity of the elections.

Some of the lawmakers from the ruling party who spoke with LEADERSHIP under condition of anonymity said they will override the president if he fails to sign the bill.

“We can’t allow resources used in putting up these laudable provisions to waste. He promised us that if we rework the bill he will sign it. We believe Mr President will sign the bill this time around because issues that he earlier raised have been addressed. If he does not sign the bill, we will override him,” an APC lawmaker told LEADERSHIP.

Also, the minority lawmakers in the Senate have assured that they will override Buhari if he fails to sign the bill this time.

According to them, all that Buhari wanted was given to him, adding that the president has no excuse not to sign the bill.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, the Senate minority leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, said the president has 30 days, adding that they believe he will sign it this time.

“He has 30 days. We believe he will sign it. We have given him everything he wanted,” Abaribe said.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Benue South in the National Assembly, Abba Moro, said the right thing is to override the president if he fails to sign the bill.

Moro said his colleagues must give Nigerians a law that will improve the electoral process, even as he insisted that Nigerians cannot return to Egypt.

“The right thing to do is to override him,” Moro said of what should be done if Buhari fails to sign the 2022 Electoral Act amendment bill.

“I hope my colleagues will see the need to give Nigerians a reformed electoral law that is inherent in the reworked bill transmitted to the president. The national assembly owes Nigeria this historic duty,” he added.

Moro warned that not having a new electoral law before 2023 general elections is tantamount to “going back to Egypt.”

“Not to amend the electoral law is like going back to Egypt,” Moro stated while expressing his willingness to override the president if he fails to sign the bill this time.