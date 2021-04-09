Weary Peruvians heading to the polls this Sunday face an unlikely conundrum – an overwhelming majority of them will have rejected whomever they elect as their new president.

That is the inevitable outcome of a five-way statistical tie between the leading presidential candidates, all of whom face unprecedentedly low support in a country devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and five years of political scandals.

Any of the five could make it to an inevitable June 6 runoff, required when no candidate takes more than 50 percent of the vote. With the frontrunners only occasionally breaking into double digits, depending on the poll, that means that Peru’s new president will have been rebuffed by about 90 percent of the electorate in the first round.

The new Congress, which will also be elected on Sunday, will be equally splintered and, experts expect, as populist and fractious as the current legislature, without a majority backing the president.

Meanwhile, lawmakers’ removal of popular corruption-busting President Martin Vizcarra last November, on as-yet unproven graft charges, has redefined the Constitution to effectively allow presidential impeachment on a congressional whim.

That could put the executive and the legislature on a collision course, with the new president racing to use an extreme constitutional clause to dissolve Congress – the same one Vizcarra used in 2019 to get rid of an obstructionist and deeply unpopular cohort of legislators – before it removes him.

“We’re going to have a very weak president and a very weak Congress, who are each going to make their presence felt by threatening this nuclear option,” Jose Alejandro Godoy, a Lima-based professor of political science at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, told Al Jazeera.

The prediction of more political instability could not come at a worse time for Peru.

The country has been overwhelmed by the variant of the coronavirus first found in Brazil, with March proving to be the deadliest month. According to the official death registry, Sinadef, 31,399 people died from confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus last month, out of a pandemic total of 140,006.

The economy also shrunk 17 percent, one of the largest decreases in the world, in the first half of last year. Officially, unemployment more than doubled to 1.5 million during 2020, although that figure fails to capture the full scale of the damage in a country where more than 70 percent of workers were informally employed before the pandemic.

Despite that, the presidential candidates appear short on ideas on how to improve Peru’s pandemic performance, which has relied largely on draconian lockdowns with no attempt at contact tracing – or dealing with the country’s pre-existing sickness: endemic corruption.

Samuel Rotta, executive director of the Peruvian chapter of the anti-corruption group Transparency International, added, “Most of the candidates’ proposals to deal with corruption just don’t rise to the level needed to meet this problem.”

To make matters worse, Peru has been experiencing a deep and protracted political crisis ever since Pedro Pablo Kuczynski won the 2016 presidential election, narrowly beating Keiko Fujimori, daughter of hard-right former 1990s strongman Alberto Fujimori, now serving a 25-year jail term for corruption and human rights abuses.

A Congress dominated by the Fujimorista Popular Force party forced Kuczynski’s resignation and then so hounded Vizcarra, who stepped up from the vice presidency, that more than eight in 10 Peruvians disapproved of the legislative body’s performance and wanted Vizcarra to dissolve it.