Former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd) has said that politicians will need to do more to end insecurity in Nigeria.

This is just as he also called for synergy between the government and the citizens as part of measures to bring the insecurity ravaging the country to an end.

General Babangida made these comments in an interview he granted the BBC Hausa Service which was monitored in Kaduna yesterday.

The former military leader said he has continued to give his elderly advice to the government on how to address the insecurity in the country, but that he did not need to make noise about it.

Modern Training, Equipment Needed To Overcome Insecurity – IBB

Commenting further on insecurity, he said, “It has become necessary for citizens and government to synergise and work together”.

On whether our politicians are playing the desired role in bringing an end to insecurity, he said, “There are many things they have to put right. If they agree to sit down and think over and genuinely want to end insecurity, I believe success will be achieved.”

When asked further about such things that are needed to be put right, he said, “It is important to rally round the soldiers and other security agents, support them and let them know the citizens are behind them.

“Provide them with all they require and let them know this is their country, they have no other country than this.”

Asked if he believes Nigerian soldiers need modern weapons to fight the current insecurity, he said, “Yes, they do. They also need to be trained on how to use the modern weapons, not just getting weapons and handing it over to them; they should be trained.”

On whether he has ever advised the federal government on ways to end insecurity which has now crept into his home state of origin, Niger state,he said, “We give advice as much as we can, but we don’t make noise about it. We don’t announce that this is what we say.

“We should unite; we should support those in power; we – the leaders and citizens – are all working towards achieving the same goal and we need peace and a harmonious relationship.

“This problem of insecurity, every government has its experience but if we unite, we can end it. I remember how we fought the civil war for three years, the people supported the government, the government did its best, bought what was necessary, and those who fought were made to understand that this country is the best for them.

“It’s not only in Nigeria; many countries encounter this kind of problem. Some had it for ten years but through concerted efforts, they are out of it. I believe we can get out of this problem. Both citizens and those governing are trying, but we should know that it is not an easy task,” he said.