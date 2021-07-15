Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has appealed to politicians and senior government officials to stop introducing politics, illegal pressure and inordinate requests for information from the NFIU.

In a statement by the chief media analyst, Ahmed Dikko, in a public notice and advisory to politicians and senior government officials said they are generally apolitical, operating within fixed and tailored mandate.

According to him, “We are forced to react to attempts to introduce politics, illegal pressure on and inordinate requests for information from the NFIU.

“We had to appropriately enlighten all calibre of officers in this category to know that intelligence institutions of government are generally apolitical, operating within fixed and tailored mandate.

“The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit is also an agency created at the heart of global best practice to support crime analysis and intelligence building locally and internationally.

“For future and records, our laws and standards permit us to share information with law enforcement, regulatory, defence and security and corresponding agencies in over 170 countries who are also co-owners and co-controllers of intelligence and compliance processes at all FIUs.

“Additionally, and categorically, we do not release information for administrative, civil and business reasons or requests.”

He said FIUs are also consistently reviewed mutually.

“So even for our staff there are repeated warnings.”

Influence peddling or mediocrity can substitute professional conduct or personal character. Any officer, whose conducts do not meet FIU best practices will always be responded to within the law,” he added.