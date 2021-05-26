Chief executive officer of Perfect Estate Developers Limited, Arc. Dayo Babatunde, has raised the alarm that politicians have begun to take credit for privately built infrastructure in their localities.

Babatunde in a chat with newsmen yesterday said that the access road to his Perfect Estate in Kuje, Abuja has been variously appropriated by politicians and is being showcased as part of their projects to undiscerning citizens.

He said, “Already that is what we are getting but we are here to also state it clearly that we (Perfect Estate Developers Limited) did the road and we did it for the benefit of mankind.”

On why his company had to take the burden of building road infrastructure, Babatunde said sometimes it would be futile to be waiting for the government to provide infrastructure.

He lamented that the burden of obtaining a N200 million loan to construct the access road could have been taken off his company’s shoulder had the government yielded to the call for the provision of infrastructure in the area.

Babatunde said, “The financial aspect was also a challenge. Out of what we are using to do the project itself is what we are also pumping out to make up for the road. As a matter of fact, without a good access road, you discover that marketing the Estate becomes a big challenge.

So we are also under pressure to make the road a reality while also building the houses. This actually affected our finances.”

According to him, several efforts had been made to get the authorities to construct the road without success.

Babatunde who called on the government to support estate developers in the country by providing infrastructure also pointed out that doing so would open up sites for would be developers with a view to making houses available and affordable for the teeming masses.